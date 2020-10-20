Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison

A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended following a failed escape attempt in Albertslund, Denmark, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. The self-taught Danish engineer, who was convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine in 2017 before dismembering her body and dumping it at sea, on Tuesday was captured after attempted prison escape outside the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving life-time sentence.