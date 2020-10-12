In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, a mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in a meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, northwest of Minsk, Belarus. The Dutch government said Friday Aug. 28, 2020, it is bringing forward the mandatory end of mink farming in the country by three years amid a growing number of coronavirus infections at fur farms, earmarking an extra dollars 178 million to buy out farmers by early next year.