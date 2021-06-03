Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

George Floyd Square

A traffic sign signals directions around the monument at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Crews are removing concrete barriers as well as artwork, flowers and other memorial items from a Minneapolis intersection that has become a sprawling memorial to George Floyd. (Crews are removing concrete barriers as well as artwork, flowers and other memorial items from a Minneapolis intersection that has become a sprawling memorial to George Floyd. 

 Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews have removed concrete barriers, artwork, flowers and other items from a Minneapolis intersection that became a sprawling memorial to George Floyd, whose death last year at the hands of police galvanized the racial justice movement.

It took the city crews less than four hours on Thursday morning to clear the intersection at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, informally known as George Floyd Square. The intersection has been closed to traffic since the 46-year-old Black man was killed there on May 25, 2020.

The community group Agape, which contracted with the city to keep watch over the area, coordinated the clearing of the intersection, according to city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie. A fist sculpture, which stands several feet tall, will remain, McKenzie said.

Some neighborhood residents and others had expressed frustration that the intersection has been closed to private and transit vehicles for nearly a year. Traffic briefly flowed through the intersection Thursday morning after the concrete barriers were removed, but community members quickly erected new makeshift barriers. Dozens of people gathered near the intersection, singing, chanting Floyd’s name and giving speeches expressing frustration and urging people to continue organizing.

Steve Floyd, one of Agape’s founders, said the group coordinated with the city to remove the barriers, garbage cans and portable toilets starting at 4:30 a.m.

Floyd, who is not related to George Floyd, said his group was in talks with the city for about three months to figure out how to reopen the intersection. He said he admires the demonstrators’ efforts in maintaining the square but that they had to engage the city in that process “instead of letting them come in here with bulldozers.”

“As far as controlling this and maintaining it, that’s a noble job. We don’t disrespect the protesters, everything can stay the same,” he said. “They can still do it. But we just let them in here to fix what we have and develop it.”

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as he pleaded for air while handcuffed face down on the street.

Chauvin has also been indicted on federal charges alleging he violated Floyd’s civil rights, as well as the civil rights of a 14-year-old he restrained in a 2017 arrest.

The three other former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death were also charged with federal civil rights violations. They await trial in state court on aiding and abetting counts.

Tags

In other news

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he’s planning a comeback bid for the White House. “We need you,” conservative commentator Dan Bongino told the former president.

Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews have removed concrete barriers, artwork, flowers and other items from a Minneapolis intersection that became a sprawling memorial to George Floyd, whose death last year at the hands of police galvanized the racial justice movement.

US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low

US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low, the latest evidence that the U.S. job market is regaining its health as the economy further reopens.

Feds: Ring of Venezuelans stole thousands in stimulus money

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a ring of Venezuelans living in South Florida and Mexico stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. government stimulus checks from people who were struggling financially during the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

Environmental disaster feared as ship sinks off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Salvage experts failed to tow a fire-stricken container ship carrying chemicals out to sea and it started to sink Wednesday off Sri Lanka’s main port, raising fears of a marine environmental disaster, officials said.

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.