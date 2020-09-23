Western Wildfires

This Monday, Sept, 21, 2020, shortwave infrared satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an area of the Bobcat Fire burning northeast of Los Angeles. The Bobcat Fire has burned for more than two weeks and was still threatening more than 1,000 homes after scorching its way through brush and timber down into the Mojave Desert. It's one of dozens of other major blazes across the West. 

 Maxar Technologies via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters are finally starting to tame an enormous wildfire burning in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

Meanwhile, a major fire in the northern part of the state, the CZU Lightning Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, was 100% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said Tuesday evening. The fire was ignited during a barrage of lightning on Aug. 16 and the cluster of blazes went on to destroy 925 homes and kill one person.

Firefighters have also controlled several other lightning-sparked wildfires burning for more than a month in Northern California.

Crews battling the Bobcat Fire took advantage of two days of calmer weather after erratic winds last weekend pushed flames out of the Angeles National Forest and into communities in the desert foothills, fire spokesman Larry Smith said Wednesday.

“Because the fire transferred out of the timber and into the light fuels near the desert, we were able to make some real progress,” Smith said. Crews will shore up containment lines ahead of hotter, gusty weather predicted for the weekend, he said.

Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders and warnings near the fire that’s now one of the largest on record in Los Angeles County. It’s burned for more than two weeks in the San Gabriel Mountains and has destroyed at least 27 homes and other buildings.

It’s one of dozens of other major wildfires raging across the West, including five in California that are among the largest in state history.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger U.S. wildfires to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.

Tags

In other news

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have swiftly fallen in line behind President Donald Trump’s rush to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, all but ensuring a divisive confirmation vote despite Democrats’ objections it’s too close to the Nov. 3 election.

Oregon grieves for natural places wiped out by wildfires

Oregon grieves for natural places wiped out by wildfires

DETROIT LAKE, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been touchstones for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty.

Cybersecurity experts: Requesting ballots by email is safe

Cybersecurity experts: Requesting ballots by email is safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of leading cybersecurity experts told an Ohio court that absentee ballot applications can be safely transmitted using email, countering the secretary of state’s assertions that the practice would open up voting in the presidential battleground to outside interference.

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border and is also suspected of sending similar poisoned envelopes to law enforcement agencies in Texas, officials said Monday.