California Storm

In this photo provided by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is the scene of a crash involving several semi trucks and a vehicle on Interstate 80 in Verdi, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. No serious injuries were reported. California's first significant storm of the season is bringing rain to the southern half of the state but winter-like conditions persist in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue via AP)

 HOGP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall.

The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through the day in Northern California mountains, where highway conditions led to spinouts and crashes after the potent cold front moved in on Tuesday. Authorities urged motorists to check for chain controls.

A foot of snow fell at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab by late morning, and another few inches were expected through the day. The Reno, Nevada, weather office reported up to 8 inches on Lake Tahoe's west shore.

Rainfall across Southern California was generally light but winter weather advisories were issued for the region's mountains into Thursday morning. Forecasters said snow levels could plunge to elevations as low as 2,500 feet as cold air from Canada flowed into the region.

Forecasters said the major Interstate 5 corridor over Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles could be impacted by snow and gusty winds on Thursday.

Another chance of rain and snow was possible early next week.

Tags

In other news

As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot

As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she’s afraid she’ll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.

UN agency inspecting Russia's unfounded 'dirty bomb' claim

UN agency inspecting Russia's unfounded 'dirty bomb' claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency inspected two sites in Ukraine on Tuesday that Russia identified in unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive “dirty bombs” in their own invaded country.

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis.