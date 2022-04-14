Spring Storms North Dakota

A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. 

 Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record snowfall from a spring blizzard is shutting down government offices, schools and some businesses for a third day in North Dakota.

The Capitol and other state offices in Bismarck and beyond remained closed Thursday, public and private schools canceled classes or switched to virtual instruction, flights at the Bismarck Airport were canceled and some highways are still closed.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning for much of the state and smaller sections of South Dakota and Montana remained in effect Thursday.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in Bismarck with about 2 feet in Dickinson and Glenburn.

“For the month of April it’s not uncommon to get the snow. Now, snow of this magnitude -- this is something that’s a little bit more unique,” said Rick Krolak, at the weather service’s Bismarck office.

The state has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is coordinating with local emergency managers across North Dakota to ensure that resources are available if needed, according to the governor’s office.

While the blizzard has disrupted day-to-day life in North Dakota, the precipitation will ease the drought that has lingered in the state, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of the western half of the state as being abnormally dry or in some form of drought. Northwestern North Dakota is in extreme drought, the second-worst category.

Tags

In other news

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as his administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up…

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the suspect.

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A man sought in connection with an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people shot — and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy — is now considered a suspect, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer, as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

HELSINKI (AP) — European Union nations Finland and Sweden reached important stages Wednesday on their way to possible NATO membership as the Finnish government issued a security report to lawmakers and Sweden’s ruling party initiated a review of security policy options.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank James posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. One stands out for its relative calm: A silent shot of a packed New York City subway car in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by one.