China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed

In this Jan. 25, 2020 photo, shoppers wearing face masks look for groceries near mostly empty produce shelves at a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Complicated logistics are part of a daily flow of food and other goods authorities say is sustaining Wuhan and surrounding cities with a total of 50 million people. Most are blocked from leaving in the most sweeping disease-control measures ever imposed.