China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections

A woman wearing a protective mask prays during a Mass at Manila's Chinatown, Philippines on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said communions must be placed on the hands instead of putting it in the mouth of churchgoers as a precautionary measure in masses to help prevent the spread of the new virus in this predominantly Roman Catholic country. Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirmed the Philippines' first case of a new virus that has infected thousands in China.