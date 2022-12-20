California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&