A rotting former boating dock is seen along the Salton Sea Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Desert Shores, Calif. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, pointed to plans to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around the sea as an example of the Unites States' efforts to compete with China and other nations when it comes to domestic lithium production. The metal is a key element in rechargeable batteries, such as those used for cars.