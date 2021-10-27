Prop Firearm Movie Set

The Bonanza Creek Film Ranch is seen in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. 

 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say they have recovered lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used on film set.

Investigators discussed their initial findings Wednesday in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a gun used on set, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it’s too early to comment on whether any charges will be filed. He also noted that 500 rounds of ammunition were found while searching the set.

The sheriff would not comment on how the rounds got on set.

The shooting has baffled Hollywood professionals and prompted calls to better regulate firearms on sets or even ban them in the age of seamless computer-generated imagery. Court records say that an assistant director grabbed the gun from a cart and indicated the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun.”

