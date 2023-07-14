Severe Weather Illinois

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban town of McCook, Ill., for the past 30 years, surveys storm damage in one of the motel rooms, Thursday, July 13, 2023. 

 Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak, the National Weather Service said Friday.

No injuries were reported when Wednesday's storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport, sending passengers dashing for shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Weather service staff who surveyed the storm damage tracks have confirmed that at least 11 tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening, the agency's Chicago-area office said in an update. The agency said it would continue investigating the outbreak over the next few days.

The 11 twisters were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells, the weather service said.

Eight of the confirmed tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0, which produce winds of 65-85 mph, while the three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1, which have winds of 86-110 mph, it said.

Over the years, many tornadoes have struck the Chicago area, and several have hit within the limits of the nation's third largest city, the weather service said.

An outbreak this spring produced 22 tornadoes in Chicago's expansive metro area, tying the record for the most in the region in a single calendar day, or a 24-hour span, the weather service said. The 22-tornado record was previously set during a June 30, 2014, outbreak.

The weather service's tornado records for the Chicago area date to 1950.

Tags

In other news

'No red lines' to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

'No red lines' to prevent attacks on nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline, Ukraine’s energy minister said Monday.

Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country's Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.

Putin says he offered mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit

Putin says he offered mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he offered the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander after their short-lived rebellion, while some of the mercenaries were shown Friday in Belarus, possibly heralding the group's rel…

NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden

NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed an agreement for Sweden to join NATO as more work remained to determine a path forward for Ukraine's future with the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized as “absurd” the absence of a timetable for hi…

Ukraine repels large Russian missile and drone attack

Ukraine repels large Russian missile and drone attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said air defenses shot down 20 Iranian-made drones fired by Russia mostly at the Kyiv region early Thursday, but wreckage fell on four districts of the capital, wounding two people and destroying several homes.