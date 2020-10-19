As virus flares globally, new strategies target hot spots

In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, restaurant owners clang spoons and casseroles at a demonstration against restaurant and bar closures in Marseille, southern France. After entire nations were shut down during the first surge of the coronavirus earlier this year, some countries and U.S. states are trying more targeted measures as cases rise again around the world, especially in Europe and the Americas. Restaurant and bar owners in Marseille said the city was unfairly targeted last month for the nation's toughest virus rules at the time.