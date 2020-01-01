In this March 2017, photo, provided by Rep. Kimberly Dudik, Dudik speaks on the floor of the legislature holding her newborn son Marcutio in Helena, Mont. As experts predict another banner year of women running for office, hurdles remain particularly for those like Dudik who have young children. Only six states have laws specifically allowing the use of campaign funds for child care. In most states, including Montana, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation by state agencies or boards.