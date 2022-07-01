Holiday Travel

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday evening, June 30, 2022. Heavy travel is expected over the Fourth of July holiday in the United States. 

 AP Photo/J. David Ake

The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic.

Travelers seemed to be experiencing fewer delays and canceled flights early Friday than they did earlier this week.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.4 million travelers at airport checkpoints on Thursday, 17% more than on the same Friday before July Fourth in 2019.

“We expect that (Friday) is going to be busy, of course, and then Sunday will be very busy,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said on NBC's “Today” show.

AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019. AAA says car travel will set a record even with the national average price for gasoline hovering near $5.

Leisure travel has bounced back this year, offsetting weakness in business travel and international flying. Still, the total number of people flying has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. TSA screened 11% fewer people in June than it did in the same month of 2019.

Thursday marked the 11th time since the pandemic started that TSA checked more people than it did on the same day in 2019, and just the second time since February.

Airlines could almost surely be carrying more passengers if they had enough staffing. Many U.S. airlines have trimmed their summer schedules after bad weather, air-traffic delays and a lack of enough employees caused widespread cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend.

Airline executives blame their flight problems on the Federal Aviation Administration, which runs the nation's air traffic control system, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg disputes that claim.

By late morning Friday on the East Coast, airlines had canceled about 200 U.S. flights and another 1,400 were delayed. From June 22 through Wednesday at least 600 flights were canceled, and between 4,000 and 7,000 were delayed per day, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Tags

In other news

G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money

G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies said Tuesday they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Russia's income from oil sales that are financing its invasion of Ukraine and struck a united stance to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes" as the war grinds on.

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.

Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault

Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island Thursday after relentless Ukrainian attacks but kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

MADRID (AP) — NATO declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

50 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

50 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifty people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children.