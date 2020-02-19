Shooting Colorado

Police and paramedics are seen outside a Walmart store in Broomfield, Colo. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. A man and woman exchanged gunfire inside the suburban Denver Walmart, panicking shoppers and triggering a swarming police response, police said. 

 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A man and a woman exchanged gunfire Tuesday inside a suburban Denver Walmart, panicking shoppers and triggering a swarming police response, police said.

No one was hurt. The woman and man were both arrested, police in Broomfield said.

Their names have not been released. A motive has not yet been identified.

The man and woman knew each other, but he did not know details of their relationship, police said. There was “a short amount of shooting” between the two, according to police Sgt. Steve Griebel, The Denver Post reported.

Mary Boyle told the Post she was shopping in the store with her 11-month-old daughter when she heard shots and screams. She grabbed her daughter and ran to the back of the store.

“It was absolute terror,” Boyle said. “All I could think about was protecting my daughter.”

Police urged shoppers to avoid the area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

Video by KUSA-TV showed a large police presence surrounding the Walmart. Yellow tape blocked entrances, and armed officers walked the roof of the shopping center and questioned people on sidewalks.

