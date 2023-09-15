In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Ebrahim Raisi, center, attends a ceremony to deliver the domestically built missiles to the armed forces as his Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, left, Iran, on Aug. 22, 2023. Britain, France and Germany announced Thursday Sept. 14, 2023 they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country's atomic program and its development of ballistic missiles.