Germany Weather

A woman walks across the snowy terrace of the mountain station at Osterfelderkopf in the Wettersteingebirge after the first snow in Garmisch-Patenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 

 Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — Parts of Switzerland, Austria and Germany were surprised by unseasonably early snowfall overnight, after a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy precipitation.

The Swiss meteorological agency said Saturday that the town of Montana, in the southern canton (state) of Valais, experienced almost 10 inches of snowfall — a new record for this time of year.

Authorities were out in force across mountainous regions in the two Alpine nations to clear roads blocked by snow and ice.

In parts of Austria, snowfall was recorded as low as 1,805 feet above sea level.

Tags

In other news

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — It began with devastation in the New York City area, followed by a summertime crisis in the Sun Belt. Now the coronavirus outbreak is heating up fast in smaller cities in the heartland, often in conservative corners of America where anti-mask sentiment runs high.

Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana-growing area

Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana-growing area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire is threatening a marijuana-growing enclave, and authorities said many of the locals have refused to evacuate and abandon their maturing crops even as weather forecasters predict more hot, dry and windy conditions that could fan flames.

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at veterans home

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at veterans home

BOSTON (AP) — Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

LONDON (AP) — U.S.-based Novavax has begun a late stage trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom because the high-level of the coronavirus circulating in the country is likely to produce quick results, the pharmaceutical company said.

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted.