Dating Apps

A sample page on the OkCupid app is held for a photograph showing the "I'm vaccinated," checkmark, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots.

The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OkCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site.

“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.

The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. The nation is now at 60.5%.

Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.

Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 551,000 per day to more than 630,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags

In other news

South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy

South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping Friday’s White House meeting with President Joe Biden will lead to renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. on curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The White House, however, is signaling that it is taking a longer view on one of the most difficult…

NATO to continue Afghan troop training after leaving country

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after it winds up 18 years of security work in conflict-torn Afghanistan in coming months, the military organization’s top civilian official said Friday.

GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise as President Joe Biden tries to strike a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastruct…

California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer’s rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation’s most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages l…

Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana

Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains that swept across southern Louisiana flooded homes, swamped cars and closed a major interstate on Tuesday. The brunt of nature’s fury was taken once again by Lake Charles, in a coastal zone still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes last fall and a dee…