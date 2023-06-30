Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport's top players for years to come.
The North American league is expected to start with six teams — three in the U.S. and three in Canada — according to a person with knowledge of the league's plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.
There are still some unanswered questions — where exactly teams will play, will the economic model work after earlier leagues fell short, will there be a broadcast deal — but an initial framework is in place. The effort also has deep pockets behind it: Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and wife Kimbra, team President Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King will help run the league.
“Over the past four years, we have worked tirelessly to close the gap on what young girls and boys dream to become in this sport," said U.S. women’s star Kendall Coyne Schofield, a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association.
The agreement ends a long standoff between the seven-team Professional Hockey Federation (PHF) and the PWHPA. The latter group includes Schofield and many other U.S. and Canadian national team players who were unwilling to join the PHF, whose assets were purchased by Walter’s firm.
It also could bring the National Hockey League to the table in a support role, perhaps in a way similar to how the NBA supports the WNBA. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the NHL did not want to get involved in a dispute between leagues and would throw weight behind one, once it was formed.
“The National Hockey League congratulates the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association and the Premier Hockey Federation on their agreement,” the NHL said. “We already have initiated discussions with representatives of this unified group regarding how we can work together to continue to grow the women’s game.”