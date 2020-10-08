George Floyd Investigation Protests

Protesters block an intersection in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, posted bail and was released from prison. 

 Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fifty-one people were arrested during protests Wednesday after a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd was released on bail.

Derek Chauvin had been in custody in a Minnesota prison as he awaits a March trial on charges of murder and other counts. He was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. He had been held in a state prison instead of a local jail for security reasons.

On Wednesday evening, about 300 people marched peacefully near the site where Minneapolis police tried to arrest Floyd on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed Black man pleaded for air.

Among the protesters was Gabriel Black Elk, whose brother, Paul Castaway, was killed by police in Denver in July 2015. Elk told the Star Tribune he came to show his support for Floyd’s family.

“I’m out here as a family member too to show support and say today shouldn’t have happened. He should have stayed in there,” said Black Elk, an organizer for Native Lives Matter. “It’s tiring for us justice families to see these cops getting away with murder. It’s just too much. It’s too much to see it happen again and again.”

Later Wednesday, tensions rose outside a Minneapolis police station as law enforcement moved in and ordered the crowd to disperse. A live feed from Unicorn Riot showed several people being ordered to the ground in preparation for arrest.

Police spokesman John Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanors. Many of those were cited for unlawful assembly. One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and another was arrested on a felony warrant.

Tags

In other news

Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus

Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly rising on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high.

Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

HONOLULU (AP) — Despite increasing coronavirus cases across the U.S., Hawaii officials hope to reboot tourism next week by loosening months of economically crippling pandemic restrictions, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers.

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in chemistry went to two researchers Wednesday for a gene-editing tool that has revolutionized science by providing a way to alter DNA, the code of life — technology already being used to try to cure a host of diseases and raise better crops and livestock.

Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank says

Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank says

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies shrink during the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said Wednesday in an outlook grimmer than before.

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for establishing the all-too-weird reality of black holes — the straight-out-of-science-fiction cosmic monsters that suck up light and time and will eventually swallow us, too.