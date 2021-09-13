Deadly Fire Ohio

Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal fire Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Akron, Ohio. Authorities say five people are dead and four are injured in a house fire in northern Ohio. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says two adults and three children were killed. 

 Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal via AP

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said.

Two adults and three children were killed, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The three Akron students who died attended different city schools -- one at an elementary building, another at a middle school and the third in high school, district spokesperson Mark Williamson confirmed in an email.

Another child who was taken to the burn unit of a children’s hospital is a student at a different elementary school, he said. The hospital doesn’t publicly share details about patient conditions.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said grief counselors were mobilized as needed.

“We cannot express our shared grief, in words,” Fowler-Mack said in an emailed statement. “Our best efforts now are focused on connecting with our students and staff who will be affected by this.”

Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

