In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Two women have been arrested for attacking the state senator during the chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol. 

 Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women have been arrested for attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol last month.

The women, ages 26 and 33, turned themselves in Monday and were taken to the Dane County Jail, Madison police said.

Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten after taking cell phone video of protesters the night of June 23. His phone and glasses were taken and later returned.

Violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters toppled two statues outside the state Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the two Madison women were being held on tentative charges of substantial battery and robbery with use of force, the State Journal reported.

Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he decided against going to the hospital.

