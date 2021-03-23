POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Amiah Francis, 21, 1804 Vicki Lane, Apt. 24, third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 1:05 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:33 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:26 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:35 p.m., 12th Street, smoke in building. 9:03 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:12 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 8:22 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:18 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:02 a.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:25 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:43 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:17 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:21 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:55 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.