World’s largest volunteer force fights Australia’s wildfires

Doug Schutz, the Tomerong Rural Fire Service Captain, oversees a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, set in an effort to contain a larger fire nearby. Schutz began volunteering with the Rural Fire Service in New South Wales some 53 years ago, at the age of 13. That was back in the days when the fire truck was a Land Rover that towed a trailer with a water pump on top. Schutz is part of an army of 72,000 people from across the state who make up the world's largest volunteer fire service.