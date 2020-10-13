UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, a firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal. In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency in a new report released Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it in 2018.