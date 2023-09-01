A man claiming to be from India crosses the Roosevelt Easement after crossing through the border fence in the Tucson Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, in an effort to be picked up by Border Patrol, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the Tucson Sector is the busiest area of the border since 2008 due to smugglers abruptly steering migrants from Africa, Asia and other places through some of the Arizona borderlands' most desolate and dangerous areas.