Pandemic driving children back to work, jeopardizing gains

Juan Gabriel Vazquez, center, and his brothers walk to the corn fields to work in the community of Nuevo Yibeljoj in Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed a million lives and disrupted economies around the globe is also sending children like the Vazquez's back to work throughout the developing world, threatening gains made against child labor over the past 20 years.