Rousmery Negrón stands with her son at home in Springfield, Mass., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. When in-person school resumed after pandemic closures, Negrón and her son both noticed a change: School seemed less welcoming. Parents were no longer allowed in the building without an appointment, Negrón said. Punishments were more severe. Everyone seemed less tolerant, more angry. Negrón's son even overheard a teacher mocking his learning disabilities, calling him an ugly name. He would end up missing more than five months of sixth grade.