‘Magic’ gloves let acclaimed Brazilian pianist play again

Brazilian pianist Joao Carlos Martins poses for pictures wearing bionic gloves, at his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Martins, 79, was for decades Brazil's most acclaimed pianist, but an accident an a degenerative disease forced him to stop playing with both hands since 1998. That changed a few months ago when a new friend came to him with a pair bionic gloves that suit him perfectly. He can now play again with nine out of ten fingers.