Jigsaw puzzles have ardent following

This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2019 and provided by A.J. Jacobs shows Jacobs and his son Zane, 13, during an event at the 2019 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship in Spain. There were 40 countries represented at this competition. Jigsaw puzzles are in vogue. There are puzzles left out in offices and at coffee shops, puzzle clubs and competitions online, and artistic, mind-bending puzzles that sell for thousands of dollars.