In Berlin, quirky reminders linger from East-West divide

In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 photo a ship drives past the 'Glieniker Bruecke' (Glienicke Bridge) in Potsdam, Germany. During the Cold War, the Glienicke Bridge connecting West Berlin to Potsdam in East Germany was famously used as a site for exchanging captured foreign agents. Since the two opposing sides couldn’t agree to work together when the bridge required repairs, each conducted them separately. The paint was applied differently and faded un-uniformly, and the two shades of green meeting at the middle of the bridge are still clearly visible today.