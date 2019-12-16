In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Rev. Shanan Jones delivers a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. According a study released on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 by the Pew Research Center, the median length of U.S. sermons in April and May was 37 minutes. Catholic sermons were the shortest, at a median of just 14 minutes, compared with 25 minutes for sermons in mainline Protestant congregations and 39 minutes in evangelical Protestant congregations. Historically black Protestant churches had by far the longest sermons, at a median of 54 minutes.