In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo, satellite dishes are seen on the property of KETV, an ABC-affiliated television station in Omaha, Neb. An estimated 500,000 households nationwide don't have access to local broadcast channels because of a complicated federal law and a decades-long dispute between local broadcasters and satellite television providers. Households in the nation's "neglected markets" _ rural areas that can't get local broadcast signals, are forced to rely on satellite service with news from other states.