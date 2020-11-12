In this May 27, 2020 file photo, Marine recruits line up at Parris Island Recruit Depot, S.C. A study published on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 found that despite temperature and COVID-19 symptom checks and strict quarantines before they were allowed to start training, new Marine recruits spread the virus to others even though hardly any of them had symptoms. None of the infections that occurred were caught through symptom screening.