LONESTAR, which has sold more than 10 million albums since its national launch in 1995, will perform Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. at the grandstand during the Knox County Fair.

BLOOMFIELD — Residents of Northeast Nebraska will come together once again to enjoy the excitement of the Knox County Fair here.

The fair, one of the oldest and largest of Nebraska’s county fairs, will mark its annual run Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 12-16.

The fair has always prided itself on “state fair entertainment at county fair prices.’’ This year, which will be the 138th fair, there’s at least one major entertainment offering each day.

Thursday at 7 p.m., it will be the Bull-A-Rama. On Friday at 8 p.m., Lonestar will perform at the grandstand.

Saturday at 8 p.m. will feature Jameson Rodgers at the grandstand at 8 p.m., with Phil Vandel in the beer garden after the concert. And Sunday at 1 p.m. will be the Northeast Tractor Pull at tractor pull track.

DC Lynch Carnivals will be on the midway. There are wristband specials some days. Below are some of the fair highlights:

Thursday, Aug. 12

Free omelet feed, 8 a.m.; Bull-A-Rama, 7 p.m.; Soundz Unlimited after Bull-A-Rama, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Virtual reality game truck on midway, 3 to 8 p.m.; Lonestar, 8 p.m.; Root Rockers in the beer garden after Lonestar, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Nebraska National Guard on football field doing helicopter tours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; virtual reality game truck,1 to 8 p.m.; quick draw caricatures on the patio, 1 to 8 p.m.; corn hole tournament in beer garden, 2 p.m. Soundz Unlimited in beer garden, 2 to 6 p.m.; Color da Clown on patio, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Jameson Rodgers, 8 p.m.; Phil Vandel in beer garden after concert, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pull, 1 p.m.; Color da Clown on patio from 2 to 5 p.m.; quick draw caricatures on patio from 2 to 5 p.m.; kiddie tractor pull, 2 p.m., 4-year-old to 13-year-old, 2 p.m.

