On Tuesday, Aug. 1, neighborhoods throughout Norfolk are invited to join with thousands of communities nationwide for the 40th annual National Night Out, a crime and drug prevention event.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Norfolk Police Division.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals, letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
From 6 to 8 p.m., residents throughout Norfolk are invited to spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Norfolk's National Night Out is a free event and will be at Central Park, 705 S. Sixth St.
“We will have representatives from Norfolk police, Norfolk fire and Nebraska State Patrol to visit with citizens and provide demonstrations,” said Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division. “There will be nearly 40 civic and service organizations showcasing what they have to offer in the community. There will be free food donated by Norfolk businesses and activities for kids and families.”