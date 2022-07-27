On Tuesday, Aug. 2, neighborhoods throughout Norfolk are being invited to join with thousands of communities nationwide for the 39th annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Norfolk Police Division.
National Night Out is designed to:
1. Heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention.
2. Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts.
3. Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
4. Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, residents throughout Norfolk are invited to spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
Norfolk's National Night Out is a free event and will be at Central Park, 705 S. Sixth St.
There will be representatives from the Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Fire Division and Nebraska State Patrol. They will visit with citizens and provide demonstrations.
There will be nearly 40 civic and service organizations showcasing what they have to offer in the community.
There will be free food donated by Norfolk businesses and activities for kids and families.