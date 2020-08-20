National Night Out

ALEX HOLAN, 10, takes a ride on the Nebraska State Patrol’s “Seatbelt Convincer” during the National Night Out at Central Park in 2019.

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Police Division has canceled the annual National Night Out event in Central Park.

Because of the uncertainties with future directed health measure limitations and out of an abundance of caution, the police division decided to cancel this year’s event, said Capt. Michael Bauer.

Bauer said the division was disappointed to have to cancel the event, which promotes community-police relations.

The police want to thank all the past years’ supporters and participants and look forward to next year’s event, Bauer said.

