National Life Chain Sunday will be marked Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. with a peaceful demonstration in support of the pro-life movement.
While socially distancing because of COVID-19, participants will line the sidewalks along the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk. Signs may be picked up in the parking lots of Walgreens, BankFirst, CVS and Michael’s Photography.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks. Those not able to stand for the entire hour may bring a chair to use.
The event is hosted by Norfolk Area Right to Life. Those with questions are urged to email Norfolk Area Right to Life at norfolkarearighttolife@gmail.com