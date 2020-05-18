On a mostly overcast morning, the Nebraska Air National Guard had just what it took to break the cloud barrier.
The Air National Guard flew a KC-135 Stratotanker late Monday morning over Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk as part of a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crowd of about 100 people gathered in the east parking lot at Faith Regional, which was one of more than 30 Nebraska hospitals in communities spanning nearly the entire state. Hundreds more watched from windows at the hospital and nearby homes and businesses.
“Absolutely, it was wonderful,” said Mary Fox, a registered nurse at Faith Regional in the emergency department.
“I was really looking forward to it,” Fox said. “Our son (Capt. Jimmy Fox) actually pilots this same type of aircraft out of Lincoln. He didn’t fly today, but it was still a lot of fun seeing it.”
Sandra Qualset, a nurse practitioner with the Faith Regional CardioVascular Institute, was out watching the flyover with her three children and her mother, Mary Fox.
“It was exciting,” Qualset said. “It was a neat thing.”
Qualset, who is the sister of Capt. Jimmy Fox, said she and her family are familiar with the KC-135 Stratotanker because Jimmy flies it. He lives in Ashland and works at the base in Lincoln with the 155th Air Refueling Wing.
Qualset and her husband Gunnar’s three children are Jack, 11; Joni, 9; and Jaron, 6.
“It was cool,” Jaron said.
Fox said despite the pandemic, everyone at the hospital has pulled together to defeat the coronavirus. She said the hospital staff has been trained well to deal with COVID-19.
“I find that it is a good environment of teamwork,” she said. “Everybody works well together and we try to protect ourselves and other folks. Initially, it was a little bit of an adjustment, but we have all adjusted well I think.”
The flyover of Faith Regional was preceded by St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point and Stanton Family Medicine.
The plane flew at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speed of more than 200 mph, and was visible over much of Norfolk between the clouds.