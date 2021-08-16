Northeast Community College has been recognized for its work in providing industry-recognized certifications to its students in several of its programs.
The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) presented Northeast with its School on the Rise award during the organization’s Virtual Leadership Summit recently.
NC3 is a network of education providers and corporations that supports, advances and validates new and emerging technology skills in the transportation, aviation and energy industry sectors, according to a college media release.
The organization develops, implements and sustains industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skill standards. Northeast has been an NC3 Leadership School since 2014.
The School on the Rise award identifies schools that have shown consistent growth in issued certifications since joining the NC3 network and have demonstrated innovative career and technical education initiatives and programs to support their students and their service area.
Erika Staackmann, NC3's customer success coordinator and creator of the award, said Northeast has established a leading role within the community and has empowered its students with the knowledge and skills they need to enter thriving careers in the trades.
The college offers certifications to students from Lincoln Electric, Trane, Snap-on and Greenlee in several different areas.
Shanelle Grudzinski, dean of applied technology at Northeast, said industry credentialing is important to employers who hire Northeast graduates.
“Since the start of it, industry credentialing for us was really a discussion about opportunities for our students. We were looking to find fits with companies that met our mission and goal as a school as well as fit our programming,” Grudzinski said. “What we didn’t want were non-value-added or credentials that would take away from our current programs, which were very good. Through NC3 and their industry partnerships, we were able to find a good alignment that would enhance our curriculum and really add value for our students.”
For Grudzinski, industry credentials and the partnership with NC3 provide a two-fold benefit. She said the certifications are not only assisting graduates in their employment search, but colleges, such as Northeast, also build quality curriculums for each of the programs.
Grudzinski said the goal is to take what has already been developed in Northeast’s Applied Technology programs and expand that across the college because of anticipated growth. She said they are routinely evaluating programs and curriculum and finding the best model for students that also works for its industry partners.
“One thing we try to push to add more value for our students is stackable credentials,” said John Liewer, wind energy technology instructor. “With such a wide variety of certifications to offer through NC3, there’s plenty of opportunities for students to add quite a few of them on their résumés to help set them apart from other candidates.”
With its industry partnerships, Northeast has been able to broaden its reach to students and raise awareness about the opportunities that careers in technical education bring.
Brad Ranslem, associate dean of applied technology, said quality faculty and modern state-of-the-art facilities had allowed Northeast to become a premier institution offering its graduates the education and training necessary to become productive members of the workforce.
“Our faculty do an amazing job and they get to know their students extremely well. I know the students would say they feel very close to their faculty,” Ranslem said.
Ranslem said another value is industry partners and advisory committee members for each of the programs. They come in to share what’s current in industry and what the college can improve upon.
"School on the Rise was established as a way to honor and recognize schools within NC3's network that are leading the nation toward the future of career and technical education,” Staackmann said. “Northeast Community College is an incredible example of what education and industry can truly accomplish by working in harmony to empower students pursuing technical careers."