Seatbelt

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers of the importance of wearing seatbelts as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

The campaign is aimed at enforcing seatbelt use and keeping drivers and passengers safe. The national campaign runs from May 18-31 and coincides with Memorial Day and the busy travel season.

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” said Todd Volk, county sheriff. “By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seatbelt all the time.

“We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seatbelt. That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”

