One person was airlifted to a Sioux City area hospital Thursday morning following a two-vehicle accident in western Antelope County.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene of an accident between a semi-truck and a pickup that happened about 9 a.m. Thursday near Highway 275 and 531st Avenue.
The scene is about 3 miles northwest of Tilden, about halfway between Tilden and Oakdale in Antelope County.
Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer of the Nebraska State Patrol said multiple witnesses reported an eastbound gray Chevrolet pickup driven by 42-year-old Dennis Sothman of Atmore, Alabama, was driving erratically before crossing the center line into oncoming traffic.
Witnesses said the driver of the westbound semi — 29-year-old Eric Powell of Tilden — attempted to swerve onto the westbound shoulder, but he was unable to do so before the vehicles collided, Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer said there were two occupants in the pickup. Sothman was airlifted to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for his injuries. A passenger in the pickup — 20-year-old Andrew Stephenson of Jacksonville, Florida — was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and later released.
Powell was not injured, according to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol.
Highway 275 was closed for several hours, and the accident remains under investigation, Thomas said.
Updated 10:28 a.m. on Dec. 24
