Additional information, including the names of the deceased, was provided Friday afternoon concerning a fatality accident on Highway 20 early Thursday morning.
Pierce County Attorney Ted M. Lohrberg said a white 2017 Ford Fusion operated by Lee Tyus Jr., 36, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on Highway 20 near Mile Marker 372 in Pierce County.
The vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2022 Peterbilt tractor and side dump trailer operated by Warren Montgomery, 71, Orchard, Lohrberg said.
The passenger of the Ford Fusion, Lauri Ann Bedeaux, 49, Hastings, Minnesota, was dead at the scene. Tyus Jr. was taken from the scene by Randolph Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. He was later transported the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for further treatment, Lohrberg said.
Montgomery was taken by private vehicle to CHI Health-Plainview and then to a hospital in Sioux City, he said.
Original story posted April 20 at 3:39 p.m.
