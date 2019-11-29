The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is giving area residents a chance to take Giving Tuesday to another level.
Starting this week, the NACFF launched a Great Grant Giveaway on Facebook to give area residents a chance to choose a Madison County nonprofit organization to receive $1,000. The grant giveaway contest runs through next Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the U.N. Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season (Black Friday and Cyber Monday). The intention was to set aside a day to celebrate the generosity of giving, a great American tradition.
The NACFF opted to take part in Giving Tuesday as a way to spread generosity in the community and raise awareness of the benefits the local nonprofit organizations provide to local residents.
To be eligible to win, Facebook users must:
— LIKE the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund page.
— LIKE the page's Great Grant Giveaway post published on Nov. 26.
— COMMENT with your favorite local nonprofit.
Everyone who participates will be entered into a random drawing. The winner will be announced on Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit must be a 501(c)(3) located in Madison County. Entrants must be at least 18 years old, and those who enter also are encouraged to share the post as a bonus.
"For Giving Tuesday, we wanted to use that as a way of recognizing how important it is to give and also be able to let the community tell us where to give the money to, hopefully to inspire others to want to give," said Callan Collins, coordinator for the NACFF. "They can see how we're giving and hopefully be inspired to give as well."
This is the first time the NACFF is using social media to conduct a grant giveaway, and Collins is optimistic it will be successful, potentially paving the way for more social media giveaways in the future.
"We really want to show our appreciation to the local nonprofits for how they strengthen and enrichen our communities," Collins said. "They do a lot of great work in our community, and hopefully the community will see that as well."
The winner and the organization of choice will be announced next Tuesday.