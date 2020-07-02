While some summer staples and events have been canceled this year, the beat will go on at Skyview Lake this Friday.
Music in the Park returns to the lake for another summer beginning Friday at 6 p.m. with the 402 Band, and on Thursday, July 23, and Monday, Aug. 3, with the Echophonic Band and The Persuaders, respectively.
Troy Weyhrich, a member and past president of the Norfolk Rotary Club, which hosts the annual event, said there were several reasons why the club decided to keep the event going, even in a limited way (there are typically five concerts each year).
One of the main reasons was for financial reasons. Music in the Park is by far the Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser.
“About 70% of our annual funds come from Music in the Park,” Weyhrich said. “Those funds go toward giving back to places like the United Way and scholarships funds. … We wouldn’t have been able to give to those people without this.”
Weyhrich also said Music in the Park could help restore some normalcy while staying conscious about public health.
But keeping the event going proved to be a significant challenge.
“After going through the planning, I can understand why many chose to cancel their events,” Weyhrich said.
One example, he said, was securing insurance, which is common for events with large crowds. Normally, it would take one or two phone calls over a few days. This time, it took about three weeks. Along with dealing with an insurance company, the organizers were also careful to make sure they were up to date with the health guidelines set by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the City of Norfolk.
In terms of health guidelines, Weyhrich said it’s largely up to each person to determine whether they want to come out.
“Anyone not feeling well, we advise them to stay home,” he said. “For those with health conditions or who wouldn’t feel safe being there, we want them to be cautious and stay away if they need to.”
To help those who may not want to attend, the concert will be broadcast live on News Channel Nebraska.
At the event, social distancing should be followed. Weyhrich said this will be difficult in areas such as lines for bathrooms and in shaded areas, but everyone should be cautious. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. The organizers working at the event will be wearing masks and are getting temperature checks beforehand.
Despite the unusual circumstances, Weyhrich said he hopes it will continue to be a hit.
“They’re good, fun shows,” he said. “We hope anyone who feels comfortable can attend, and everyone should do what’s best for their own health.”