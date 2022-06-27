Music in the Park is returning for its 11th year at Skyview Park, starting Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m and lasting until 9:30 p.m.
The summer concert series is free to attend and will include live music from a plethora of genres. Concert-goers are allowed to bring their own beer and wine beverages. The Concerts will take place on four different dates: Thursday, June 30; Thursday, July 14; Thursday, July 28; and Thursday, Aug. 11.
Starting with the first concert this Thursday, an Omaha-based band known as Wicked Fun will perform, specializing in rock and a variety of other genres.
Moving forward two weeks to July 14, the Rude Band will be taking center stage. The band is considered to be fairly popular, with about 7,000 Facebook followers who keep up with the band. The band also is seasoned in performing, with about 31 years of experience. Four artists make up the Rude Band: Trace Mahoney, Rachel Lord, Grace Hansen and Tyson Conn. They are expected to perform a variety of different genres at their appearance.
On July 28, concert-goers can expect to see She Rocks, a band that is dedicated to performing classics songs as originally produced by women. Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Janis Joplin are some of the famous musicians that make up this list.
Looking ahead to Aug. 11, the Persuaders will join the existing roster of bands. This band also performs an eclectic mix of songs from different decades and genres. The group is made up of six artists: Michael Cain, Pat Kelley, Dave Moseman, John Scherle, Dave Matthies and Eileen Frary.
Stan Christensen is the treasurer for the Norfolk Rotary Club and first pitched the idea of these concerts 11 years ago.
“It’s a good excuse to come over and have a good time,” Christensen said.