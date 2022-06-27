Music in the Park

Wicked Fun, an Omaha-based band, will perform rock and a variety of other genres at the first Music in the Park concert of the season this Thursday at Skyview Park.

 Courtesy photo

Music in the Park is returning for its 11th year at Skyview Park, starting Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m and lasting until 9:30 p.m.

The summer concert series is free to attend and will include live music from a plethora of genres. Concert-goers are allowed to bring their own beer and wine beverages. The Concerts will take place on four different dates: Thursday, June 30; Thursday, July 14; Thursday, July 28; and Thursday, Aug. 11.

Starting with the first concert this Thursday, an Omaha-based band known as Wicked Fun will perform, specializing in rock and a variety of other genres.

Moving forward two weeks to July 14, the Rude Band will be taking center stage. The band is considered to be fairly popular, with about 7,000 Facebook followers who keep up with the band. The band also is seasoned in performing, with about 31 years of experience. Four artists make up the Rude Band: Trace Mahoney, Rachel Lord, Grace Hansen and Tyson Conn. They are expected to perform a variety of different genres at their appearance.

On July 28, concert-goers can expect to see She Rocks, a band that is dedicated to performing classics songs as originally produced by women. Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Janis Joplin are some of the famous musicians that make up this list.

Looking ahead to Aug. 11, the Persuaders will join the existing roster of bands. This band also performs an eclectic mix of songs from different decades and genres. The group is made up of six artists: Michael Cain, Pat Kelley, Dave Moseman, John Scherle, Dave Matthies and Eileen Frary.

Stan Christensen is the treasurer for the Norfolk Rotary Club and first pitched the idea of these concerts 11 years ago.

“It’s a good excuse to come over and have a good time,” Christensen said.

Tags

In other news

Officers address active-shooter preparedness in workshop

Officers address active-shooter preparedness in workshop

Don’t be like the fainting goat. That was the main point of the lesson delivered by Capt. Chad Reiman and Sgt. Richard Frank, both with the Norfolk Police Division, as they conducted a workshop on how to react in an active shooter situation.

Ukrainians cheer nation's EU candidacy amid wartime woes

Ukrainians cheer nation's EU candidacy amid wartime woes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union's decision to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership offered war-weary Ukrainians a morale boost and hope of a more secure future Friday as the country's military ordered its fighters to retreat from a key city in the eastern Donbas region.

Cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

Cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

PHOENIX (AP) — The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic related supply or staffing problems.