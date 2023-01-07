The Elkhorn Valley Museum is kicking off 2023 with a new program designed to increase accessibility to all members of the Norfolk community. The program, called Museums for All, is geared to encourage museum visitation and participation among Norfolkans who might not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy the museum.
Museum executive director Libby McKay explained the program this week.
“The Museums for All program is a national program that’s part of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and they offer a lot of really great resources to us.”
McKay said the program was recommended by an museum board member and, after conducting research of her own, she decided it was a good fit for the museum here in Norfolk.
The IMLS is the primary means of federal support for the nation’s 158,000 libraries and museums. Through the Museums for All program, more than 850 museums across the nation are able increase accessibility and diversity within their organizations.
“What it does is people and families who are on SNAP and have the EBT card benefits can get reduced or free access to museums who are a part of this program,” McKay said.
SNAP is a federal food assistance program for disadvantaged families or individuals. Participants in the SNAP program may receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer card as means to make purchases of food and other necessities.
McKay said when individuals or families present their EBT card at the museum, they are able to enjoy the museum at little or no charge.
“In our case, we decided that persons age zero to 18 are free, and those 19 and above pay only $3, which is a significant reduction in our normal admission.”
McKay added that the museum is only the sixth in the state to utilize the program. It costs museums nothing to participate in the program.
Looking ahead to 2023, McKay said her agenda is simple; Increase museum accessibility to all members of the community.
“We really endeavor to be as accessible as possible for the community. That means making our collection accessible, our building accessible and also making the museum financially accessible to everyone in the community.”
McKay said her research had revealed that 16% of Norfolkans live at or below the poverty line, and the museum is striving to make its facilities available to all community members, regardless of income level.
“We have lots of things that we offer to people in the community, including our children’s discovery zone and the (Johnny) Carson exhibit, but we know that costs can be prohibitive in some cases, especially for those with large families.”
McKay said wanting to increase accessibility through the Museums for All program spoke to her on a personal level.
“I was one of five and I grew up living at or below the poverty line in Detroit, and there were lots of things that we didn’t necessarily get to do as a family, despite my parents’ best efforts.”
McKay said the program would continue indefinitely and that families could take advantage of the program as many times as they want.
Also happening at the museum in the upcoming months is an exhibit that will celebrate Nebraskans who were instrumental in the development and passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. That exhibit will roll-out in February, McKay said.
The museum’s spring speaker series, which will feature presenters who will discuss the role of Nebraskans in major American military conflicts, also will get started in February and run through April. More information about the speaker series may be found on the museum’s website at elkhornvalleymuseum.org.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To find out more about museum membership, to become a donor or to learn about any of these programs, citizens are encouraged to contact the museum at 402-371-3886.