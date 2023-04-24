The Elkhorn Valley Museum will host a bioblitz event in Verges Park on Sunday April 30,between 2 and 5 p.m.
According to a museum press release, this event is part of the City Nature Challenge and is happening in conjunction with several other such events across the state.
“EVM is asking for help in identifying the different species of plant, animal and other wildlife that comprise the ecosystem in Verges Park. Using the free app iNaturalist photographs and even recordings of animal sounds can be uploaded, identified, verified and then used as scientific data,” the release said.
The event will feature scavenger hunts throughout the afternoon and nature storytimes at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the cabin porch. There is no cost to the public for this event, and it is “an opportunity to engage and observe the natural world around us right in the middle of town.”
Originally started as a competition between the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2016, the City Nature Challenge (CNC) has become an international event. During the event, people around the world are encouraged to identify and document wildlife in their own cities.
According to the release, the event is run by the Community Science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
“The CNC is an annual four-day global bioblitz at the end of April, where cities are in a collaboration-meets-friendly-competition to see what can be accomplished when we all work toward a common goal.”
Last year, the event saw more than 67,000 participants who made nearly 1.7 million observations of more than 50,000 species globally.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit citynaturechallenge.org or outdoornebraska.gov.